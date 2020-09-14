Brees completed 18 of 30 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

While it was a disappointing yardage total for the veteran QB, Brees was sharp when he needed to be as the Saints built a 24-7 lead early in the third quarter. The New Orleans game plan remained focused on short passes -- half of his attempts went to running back Alvin Kamara or tight end Jared Cook, and both his TDs came in the red zone. Brees could be more productive in Week 2 against a Raiders defense that gave up 270 passing yards to his former understudy, Teddy Bridgewater, in its opener.