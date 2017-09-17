Saints' Drew Brees: Tosses two touchdowns
Brees completed 27 of 45 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-20 loss to New England. He also fumbled during the contest.
As was the case in Week 1 against Minnesota, a late touchdown toss made the beat-down look a bit more palatable than it actually was, but make no mistake about New Orleans' early performance - it hasn't been good. Brees lost Brandin Cooks who, even when not utilized was capable of keeping defenses honest, in the offseason and he essentially replaced him with Ted Ginn Jr. Perhaps most troubling, New Orleans' defensive struggles have put the team's offense in a bind by taking away the run. This style of play is conducive to a ton of attempts for Brees, but will make it hard for the Saints to punch it into the end zone as defenses play conservative while preserving big leads.
