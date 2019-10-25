Saints' Drew Brees: Trending toward questionable tag
Coach Sean Payton declined to name his Week 8 starting quarterback Friday afternoon, but he did mention that both Brees (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater took practice reps, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Brees is on record wanting to play in Sunday's game against Arizona, but it sounds like this will be a collective decision, with the team perhaps feeling more cautious than the player. Brees remained limited at Friday's practice, likely setting up a 'questionable' designation for Sunday. There's no guarantee of an announcement before Sunday morning, but a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff makes things easier on fantasy managers.
