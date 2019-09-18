Saints' Drew Brees: Undergoes thumb surgery

Brees had surgery on the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right hand Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Brees opted for the procedure after getting two separate opinions on his right thumb, eventually going under the knife with the first doctor to examine the injury. He doesn't have a timetable for his return, with coach Sean Payton relaying, "We'll look at that each week as we go." Having said that, Payton intimated Wednesday that Brees won't be placed on injured reserve, according to Luke Johnson of USA Today. With that knowledge, the Saints may be hopeful that Brees will complete his recovery within the next eight weeks. No matter how long it takes, Payton and the offense are moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill under center.