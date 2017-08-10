Saints' Drew Brees: Unlikely to play Thursday
Brees is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
As is often the case in the preseason, teams will cap the reps of established veterans. For the Saints, Brees and newcomer Adrian Peterson are expected to stick to the sideline. If Brees indeed sits out, backup quarterback Chase Daniel will receive the initial reps with the offense before giving way to Garrett Grayson and Ryan Nassib.
