Saints' Drew Brees: Unsuccessful in comeback attempt
Brees completed 25 of 40 passes for 294 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings.
Brees and the Saints looked to be on the wrong side of a blowout down 17-0 at halftime, as a tough Minnesota defense stifled New Orleans' ground game while picking off two of Brees' passes in the process. However, the veteran gunslinger hit the ground running coming out of the break and picked apart the Vikings secondary throughout the second half. He came within seconds of securing the win after leading his team to a field goal to go up 24-23 with 25 seconds remaining, but the Vikings' offense took advantage of a Saints defensive blunder and got loose for a game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds. On the bright side for Brees is the fact that all of his key offensive weapons are set to return to New Orleans for the 2018 campaign, though potential investors in the aging quarterback should keep in mind that the Saints' evident shift away from a pass-heavy offensive attack in 2017 seems likely to persist going forward.
