Brees completed 26 of 32 pass attempts for 222 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-3 win over Tampa Bay.

This was a vintage Brees performance, as he slung the ball around to 12 different targets with pinpoint accuracy. The 41-year-old still averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt, and it seems as if the long ball will no longer be part of his game. That said, the return of Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness) will help mask the signal-caller's rapidly declining arm strength as opposing defenses can no longer key in on Alvin Kamara in the passing game. Brees and the Saints will take on an injury-ravaged 49ers squad on Sunday, which will present another opportunity to put up a strong fantasy performance.