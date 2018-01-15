Saints' Drew Brees: Wants to stay put
Though Brees is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, when asked following Sunday's playoff loss to the Vikings if he considered himself a part of the Saints' future, he replied, "I do," the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Brees, who turned 39 on Monday, continues to play at a very high level, having passed for 4,334 yards this past season, while logging a 23:8 TD:INT ratio. Meanwhile, top backup Chase Daniel is also slated to become a free agent this offseason and No. 3 signal-caller Taysom Hill is signed through 2019. Expect the Saints to make re-signing Brees -- who has excelled as the team's franchise QB since 2006 -- an offseason priority, and given his desire to remain with the team, we'd be surprised if the two sides aren't able to strike a deal down the road.
