Saints' Drew Brees: Will continue to play with splint

Brees expects to wear a splint on his right thumb for the foreseeable future, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

After missing five games following surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, Brees returned to action Week 8 against the Cardinals, putting up 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 34-for-43 passing. He didn't suffer any residual effects or even swelling in the region following the contest, but he nonetheless will play with the splint moving forward. Brees practiced in full Wednesday, so he's set to tee off again Sunday against the Falcons' 23rd-ranked pass defense (261.1 yards per game).