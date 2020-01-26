Saints' Drew Brees: Will decide future before OTAs

Brees said Saturday that he'll decide within "a month or so" whether he wants to play a 20th NFL season in 2020, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After attempting 600 or more passes during a seven-year stretch from 2010 through 2016, Brees has taken on more of a caretaker role for New Orleans over the past three campaigns, but he's been exceptional in that capacity. Though he missed five games in 2019 after undergoing thumb surgery, Brees still led the NFL for the third straight season in completion percentage (74.3 percent) while generating 7.9 yards per attempt and a 27:4 TD:INT. An impending unrestricted free agent, Brees indicated he would only return to New Orleans in 2020 if he doesn't choose to retire, and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has already said that the team would "obviously" welcome the signal-caller back. In the event Brees decides to step away from the game, the Saints would head into the spring with no quarterbacks on the roster. Backups Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill are also scheduled to hit free agency in March, though Hill is a restricted free agent.