Brees (ribs) is facing a minimum recovery timetable of two to three weeks, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Graziano notes that two to three weeks would represent Brees' most optimistic possible recovery timeframe, and that the 41-year-old quarterback could realistically need to be sidelined longer than that. Brees entered Sunday's win over the 49ers with at least one cracked rib, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but due to a large hit in the first quarter he ended the game with five fractured ribs and a collapsed lung on the right side. Coach Sean Payton has declined to name either Jameis Winston or Tayson Hill as the starter in Brees' stead, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic, and it sounds like an official decision on New Orleans' replacement quarterback position may not come until late in the week. The Saints are reportedly optimistic that Brees will be ready to retake the field without serious risk of re-injury in time for the playoffs.