Brees (ribs) will need to get an MRI on his injury, per coach Sean Payton, Josina Anderson of the Undefined podcast reports.

Brees took a big hit late in the first half, and while he stayed in until halftime, Jameis Winston took over after that point. The banged-up veteran quarterback also complained of back soreness when he tried to throw and has battled a right shoulder injury in recent weeks. The results of Brees' MRI should help determine his chances of dressing in Week 11 against Atlanta.