Saints' Drew Brees: Will start Sunday

Brees (thumb) will start Sunday against the Cardinals, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Brees was a limited participant in practice all week, but a questionable designation following Friday's injury report seemed to indicate the veteran signal caller could make his first appearance since undergoing surgery to his right thumb in Week 2. Brees will face a Cardinals' secondary that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the quarterback position this season, although the unit will once again have cornerback Patrick Peterson, who missed the first six games of the season due to a suspension.

