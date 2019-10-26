Saints' Drew Brees: Will start Sunday
Brees (thumb) will start Sunday against the Cardinals, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Brees was a limited participant in practice all week, but a questionable designation following Friday's injury report seemed to indicate the veteran signal caller could make his first appearance since undergoing surgery to his right thumb in Week 2. Brees will face a Cardinals' secondary that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the quarterback position this season, although the unit will once again have cornerback Patrick Peterson, who missed the first six games of the season due to a suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Injury uncertainty
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including preparations for...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.