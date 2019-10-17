Saints' Drew Brees: Will wear brace upon returning

Brees revealed in a radio interview Thursday that he'll need to wear a brace on his surgically-repaired right thumb once he's cleared to play again, Jeff Nowak of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "That's doctor's orders," Brees said.

Sidelined since injuring his thumb in the Saints' Week 2 loss to the Rams, Brees indicated earlier this week that he's resumed throwing a regulation football, though he has yet to be cleared for practice participation of any kind. While Brees probably won't need much practice time to gear up for game action once doctors clear him to play, wearing the brace on his hand may require an adjustment period. Brees hasn't ruled himself out from playing in Week 8 against the Cardinals, though the Saints' Week 9 bye makes a Nov. 10 return against the Falcons more realistic.