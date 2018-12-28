Saints' Drew Brees: Won't play in finale

Teddy Bridgewater will replace Brees as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Brees led his team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and can now get some rest before the divisional round of the playoffs. He'll finish a season with less than 4,000 passing yards for the first time as a member of the Saints, but he more than made up for it with 8.2 yards per attempt, 32 touchdowns and only five interceptions, not to mention a new single-season NFL record for completion percentage (74.4). Brees is the only threat to prevent Patrick Mahomes from winning an MVP award.