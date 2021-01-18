Brees intends to take his time before deciding whether to return in 2021 or hang up his cleats, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.

Brees, who turned 42 just two days before Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round, hasn't yet officially announced a decision about his future in the NFL, but it's been widely speculated that he'll choose to end his storied career this offseason. Such rumblings have only grown louder after Brees' rough three-interception showing against Tampa Bay, a performance which cemented the fact that the aging veteran's arm strength and mobility have noticeably diminished, even if his processing speed remains acute as ever. If the future Hall of Famer indeed decides to call it a career, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston could end up competing for the starting job, though only Hill is currently under contract with the Saints for 2021.