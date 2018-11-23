Saints' Drew Brees: Yet another four-touchdown outing
Brees completed 15 of 22 attempts for 171 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during Thursday's 31-17 victory over Atlanta.
Brees committed his second turnover of 2018, but remains in possession of an absurd 32:2 touchdown:interception ratio as he marches towards a potential MVP award (amazingly, would be the first of his prolific 18-year career). Atlanta did an admirable job in containing Brees to 7.8 yards per attempt, but he connected on two short touchdown passes (from five and 12 yards out to Keith Kirkwood and Austin Carr), as well as two more from outside the red zone (20-plus yard hookups with Tommylee Lewis and Dan Arnold). It's a much more prohibitive matchup forthcoming in Week 13, opposing a Cowboys defense that's allowed the 11th-fewest points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring.
