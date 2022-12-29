Washington (illness) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Washington was unavailable for both of New Orleans' previous two games due to an illness, but Saints coach Dennis Allen recently explained that the 28-year-old has been dealing with a cluster of migraine headaches, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. While it currently appears as if Washington is on his way to missing a third consecutive contest Sunday against the Eagles, along with Alvin Kamara's (quadriceps/personal) current questionable tag, David Johnson, Eno Benjamin and Taysom Hill could serve as the team's top ball carriers come New Year's Day.
