Saints' Dwayne Washington: Back in Big Easy
Washington re-signed with the Saints on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Washington appeared in all 16 of the Saints' regular-season contests in 2019, playing a core role on special teams while contributing as a depth option out of the backfield. Across that span, he carried the ball eight times for 60 yards and caught his only target for six yards. He stands to play a similar role behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray in 2020.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Minimal role in 2019•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Back to full health•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Picks up injury•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Logs three carries in win•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Doesn't record a touch•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Totals 38 yards in blowout win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...