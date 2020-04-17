Play

Washington re-signed with the Saints on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Washington appeared in all 16 of the Saints' regular-season contests in 2019, playing a core role on special teams while contributing as a depth option out of the backfield. Across that span, he carried the ball eight times for 60 yards and caught his only target for six yards. He stands to play a similar role behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray in 2020.

