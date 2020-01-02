Play

Washington (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Washington was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but he now looks back to full health. He'll serve as the No. 3 running back behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray during Sunday's wild-card clash against the Vikings.

