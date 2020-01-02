Saints' Dwayne Washington: Back to full health
Washington (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Washington was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but he now looks back to full health. He'll serve as the No. 3 running back behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray during Sunday's wild-card clash against the Vikings.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Picks up injury•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Logs three carries in win•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Doesn't record a touch•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Totals 38 yards in blowout win•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Earns first touch of 2019•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Could get some carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...