Saints' Dwayne Washington: Battling for No. 3 job
Washington will try to fend off competition for the No. 3 running back job from Javorius Allen, Matthew Dayes and undrafted rookie Devine Ozigbo, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Washington is the incumbent, coming off a 2018 campaign in which he logged 173 snaps on special teams and 46 on offense in 13 games for the Saints. The highlight was an 11-carry, 108-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 17 when New Orleans rested most of its starters to get ready for the playoffs. The experience on special teams certainly helps, but Allen and Dayes probably can offer more in the passing game, while Ozigbo has more potential for development as a runner. This should be a fierce competition throughout training camp and preseason.
