Saints' Dwayne Washington: Career lows in 2019
Washington rushed eight times for 60 yards and caught his only target for six yards during the 2019 season.
Washington ends his second year in New Orleans with career lows in carries, rushing yards and scrimmage yards. He was limited to a third-string role behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, though encouragingly, he maintained that role all season despite a revolving door of running backs brought in to round out the roster. Washington will be a free agent in 2020, and it's not clear if he'll be back for a third season with the Saints.
