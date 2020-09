The Saints activated Washington (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After an 18-day stay on the list, Washington rejoined his teammates on the practice field and avoided Thursday's injury report entirely. It'll be interesting to see if he's active in his first potential game action of the season Sunday at Las Vegas, especially with Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Ty Montgomery in front of him on the depth chart.