Saints' Dwayne Washington: Could get some carries
Washington could have a role on offense with Alvin Kamara (ankle) out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
Washington has played each of his 103 snaps on special teams this season, stuck behind Kamara and Latavius Murray in the backfield. Murray will handle the lead role Sunday, with Washington and Zach Zenner providing depth against a tough Chicago defense. Zenner just signed with the team Wednesday, so he's more likely to have an impact on special teams than anything else.
