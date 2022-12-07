Washington could be in line for more offensive snaps with No. 2 running back Mark Ingram expected to be out 4-6 weeks with an MCL tear, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Washington has been a core special teamer for most of his career, logging just 83 offensive snaps over the past four seasons with New Orleans. The 28-year-old did previously see increased playing time and touches this season after Ingram initially went down with an MCL sprain Week 8. However, Washington went on to record only seven carries and one target across two lopsided contests versus the Raiders and Ravens. He then reverted to a near-exclusive role on special teams, as the Saints added veteran David Johnson to the practice squad to fill in until Ingram returned Week 12. While Washington could help provide depth at running back over the final four regular-season games, it's likely the team will utilize either Johnson or Derrick Gore, who is also on the practice squad, following its Week 14 bye.