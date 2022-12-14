Washington didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Washington landed on the injury report Wednesday as a non-participant due to an illness. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the backup running back will have two more opportunities to practice before the Saints need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
