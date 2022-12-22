Saints coach Dennis Allen said that Washington is dealing with a cluster of migraine headaches and will be ruled out for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Washington also sat out each practice of Week 15 prep while dealing with an illness before being ruled out for Sunday's win over the Falcons, though it's unclear if these migraines were the cause of his absence. Allen also said that the 28-year-old running back could be in line to miss multiple weeks while dealing with this issue, which would leave New Orleans without one of its core special-teamers moving forward. Washington has not recorded a rush or catch since Week 9, so his absence won't affect the team's game plan on offense.