Washington did not garner an offensive snap during Sunday's 26-9 loss to Atlanta.

Between Alvin Kamara's return and the Saints playing from behind, Washington was relegated back to special-teams duty after earning four total touches during Kamara's two-game absence. Washington saw the field for just seven offensive snaps while Kamara was out and hasn't played on offense in any other game this season. Expect that to continue Sunday against Tampa Bay's stout run defense, which is surrendering just 3.5 yards per opponent carry, good for third-best in the league.

