Saints' Dwayne Washington: Earns first touch of 2019
Washington caught his only target, a six-yard gain, during Sunday's 36-25 win over Chicago.
Even with Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) on the shelf, Washington was able to muster just one offensive snap during Sunday's game, his first of the season. Though Sunday brings Arizona's 25th-ranked run defense and Kamara's status is uncertain, Washington seems likely to continue to be a special-teams contributor more than anything else.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Could get some carries•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Puts in full practice•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Sustains concussion•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Uneven in preseason win•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Battling for No. 3 job•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Limited role in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...