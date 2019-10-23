Play

Washington caught his only target, a six-yard gain, during Sunday's 36-25 win over Chicago.

Even with Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) on the shelf, Washington was able to muster just one offensive snap during Sunday's game, his first of the season. Though Sunday brings Arizona's 25th-ranked run defense and Kamara's status is uncertain, Washington seems likely to continue to be a special-teams contributor more than anything else.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories