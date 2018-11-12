Saints' Dwayne Washington: Effective in mop-up duty

Washington gained 47 yards on 11 carries in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

Washington, who signed with the Saints in September, had been playing exclusively on special teams prior to Sunday, and all of his touches in Cincinnati came in the fourth quarter after the Saints had built a huge lead. Washington is third on the team's running back depth chart, but absent an injury to Mark Ingram or Alvin Kamara, he remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues.

