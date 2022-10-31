Washington compiled four rushes for 13 yards on 13 offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-0 victory against the Raiders.

Washington was called upon in mop-up duties as all four of his rushes came with the Saints already up 24-0 in the second half. The third-string running back played just eight offensive snaps over the previous four games, but he stepped up after Mark Ingram exited in the first half with what was later revealed as a sprained MCL. However, Washington still finished as New Orleans' third-leading rusher behind Alvin Kamara and versatile tight end Taysom Hill, who logged 10 rushes for 61 yards against the Raiders. With Ingram likely to miss 3-4 weeks, Washington could stand to see increased rushing attempts if the Saints do not add an extra running back moving forward.