Saints' Dwayne Washington: Healthy scratch for MNF
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Raiders, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Washington was lifted form the COVID-19 list last Thursday, but he'll sit out while Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Ty Montgomery suit up for the primetime game.
