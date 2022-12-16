Washington (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Washginton didn't practice at all during Week 15 prep due to an illness, but he still has a chance to suit up Sunday. If the reserve running back is sidelined, newcomers David Johnson and Eno Benjamin would be the top backups behind Alvin Kamara.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Dealing with illness•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Could see slight usage increase•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: One offensive snap in shutout loss•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Zero carries in loss•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Totals 14 total yards in loss•