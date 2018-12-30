Saints' Dwayne Washington: Impressive in larger role

Washington ran for 108 yards on 11 carries during Sunday's 33-14 loss to Carolina.

With nothing really to play for in Week 17, the Saints gave Washington a longer look and he didn't disappoint, gashing the Panthers for a handful of nice carries, including a 26-yarder at the end of the third quarter that set up a touchdown. The third-year back entered Sunday with just 16 carries in 12 games, but maybe Sunday's strong showing can lead to a modest supporting role in the playoffs behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

