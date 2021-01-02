Washington was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Washington, along with Latavius Murray, are both considered high-risk close contacts to Alvin Kamara, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, all three will be sidelined for the regular-season finale. In their absence. Ty Montgomery should see a significant increase in reps at running back. New Orleans is also expected to promote Tony Jones from the practice squad, and Taysom Hill could potentially get some more run as well.