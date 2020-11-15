Washington (back) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the 49ers.
The reserve running back has only five carries on the year, so his third absence of the season should only have an impact on New Orleans' special-teams units. Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray will continue to handle the backfield workload for the Saints.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Questionable Week 10•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Healthy scratch for MNF•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Comes off COVID list•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Back in Big Easy•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Minimal role in 2019•