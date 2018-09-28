Saints' Dwayne Washington: Joins active roster
Washington signed to New Orleans' 53-man roster Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Washington joined the Saints' practice squad after being let go by the Lions at roster cutdowns. The 24-year-old had 110 carries for 309 yards (2.8 average) in two seasons at Detroit. Alvin Kamara has been the heavy workhorse with Mark Ingram suspended through Sunday's game against the Giants, and Washington's addition is unlikely to alter that significantly.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...