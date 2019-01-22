Saints' Dwayne Washington: Limited role in 2018

Washington rushed for 173 yards on 27 carries across 13 games for the Saints in 2018.

Washington averaged an impressive 5.7 yards per carry, but couldn't work his way into a larger role behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. His most impressive game was in Week 17, when he rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries. He'll look to carve out a larger role for himself with New Orleans in 2019.