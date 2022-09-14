Washington (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Washington didn't practice at all last week before being sidelined for the season opener. His return to practice is an encouraging sign, but if he isn't upgraded to a full participant Thursday or Friday, he could be in danger of missing a second straight game.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Out Sunday•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Remaining in New Orleans•
-
Dwayne Washington: Released by New Orleans•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Re-signs with New Orleans•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Not available Week 16•