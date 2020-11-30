Washington rushed three times for six yards in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

With New Orleans leading this one comfortably throughout, the offense went on cruise control, leading to Washington's appearance. Coming into the contest, he sported five carries for nine yards on the season, all of which he racked up in a Week 9 rout of Tampa Bay. Unless the Saints are up big in a blowout, Washington is unlikely to take the field and will remain mostly a special-teams contributor.