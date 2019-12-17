Play

Washington carried three times for 20 yards in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

Washington recorded his first touches since Week 8, providing some relief work in the blowout victory. As long as Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray are healthy, Washington is unlikely to carry fantasy value outside of the deepest leagues.

