Washington rushed eight times for 60 yards and caught his only target for six yards while suiting up in all 16 of the Saints' regular-season contests in 2019.

Washington ends his second year in New Orleans with the fewest touches of his career, as Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray combined to miss just two games and consistently worked ahead of him. Despite his lack of involvement on offense, Washington was able to avoid the inactive list throughout the season thanks to his ability to contribute on the Saints' coverage units on special teams. An impending free agent, Washington could be retained by New Orleans if he's willing to accept a third-string role, though the 25-year-old may be more inclined to look to land in a situation that presents a clearer path to snaps out of the backfield.