Washington (illness) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Washington hasn't played since Week 13 while dealing with migraine issues. The move will end his season early and ensure he is out Sunday against the Panthers. He'll continuing trying to get healthy and prepare to return next season, while the move also opens a roster spot for the Saints.
