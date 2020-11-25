Washington (back) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Washington was sidelined the past two games by the back injury, but it appears he's healthy heading into Week 12. The 26-year-old is unlikely to have much of an offensive role if Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray continue to be available.
