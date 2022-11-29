Washington had zero carries during Sunday's 13-0 loss to the 49ers.
Washington tied his second-lowest offensive snaps of the ear as the Saints were held scoreless for the first time this season. The 28-year-old once again primarily played on special teams (16 snaps) despite serving as the team's No. 3 running back behind Alvin Kamara (undisclosed) and Mark Ingram, who returned after missing the last three games with a sprained MCL. Washington could see increased usage on offense if Kamara, who did not return to the field after being evaluated in the medical tent in the fourth quarter, is sidelined or limited during next week's game against Tampa Bay.
