Washington (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Falcons, Rod Walker of NOLA.com reports.

Washington wasn't expected to garner a major offensive role in the season opener, but he has been a major special-teams contributor over his past four seasons in New Orleans. The extent of his current hamstring injury remains unclear, but he didn't practice at all this week so its possible he'll be sidelined beyond Week 1.