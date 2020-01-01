Saints' Dwayne Washington: Picks up injury
Washington (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
The specifics surrounding the knee injury remain unclear, however, the fact that Washington is on the injury report is a negative sign. Expect his practice availability throughout the week to shed a light on his chances to suit up Sunday. If he can't go, his absence will leave just Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray as healthy running backs.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Logs three carries in win•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Doesn't record a touch•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Totals 38 yards in blowout win•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Earns first touch of 2019•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Could get some carries•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Puts in full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...