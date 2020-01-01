Play

Washington (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics surrounding the knee injury remain unclear, however, the fact that Washington is on the injury report is a negative sign. Expect his practice availability throughout the week to shed a light on his chances to suit up Sunday. If he can't go, his absence will leave just Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray as healthy running backs.

