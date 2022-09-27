Washington recorded 56 yards on three kickoff returns while exclusively playing on special teams (21 snaps) during Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Panthers.

Washington reverted back to a core special-teams role with starting running back Alvin Kamara back Week 3. The 28-year-old also took over kickoff returns for the Saints after wide receiver Deonte Harty was ruled a healthy scratch ahead of Sunday's game. After recovering a muff on his first return, Washington averaged 18.7 yards per return while never making it past New Orleans' 25-yard line. The seventh-year running back has played at least 200 special-teams snaps in each of the last three seasons, though he should relinquish his current return duties once Harty is back in the lineup.