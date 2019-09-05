Saints' Dwayne Washington: Puts in full practice

Washington (concussion/ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Washington exited the Saints' third preseason game with a concussion and apparently picked up an ankle injury at some point in recent weeks, but his full activity Thursday suggests he's moved past both issues. The 25-year-old will enter the season third on the depth chart at running back, a role that won't afford him many offensive snaps while both Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray are at full strength.

