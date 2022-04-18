Washington signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Monday.

Washington was drafted by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2016 Draft and has appeared in 71 regular-season games and four postseason contests. He's totaled 157 carries for 554 yards and one touchdown while catching 15 passes for 94 yards during his seven-year career. Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has been a standout special-teams player and figures to garner a similar role in 2022.

