Washington signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Monday.
Washington was drafted by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2016 Draft and has appeared in 71 regular-season games and four postseason contests. He's totaled 157 carries for 554 yards and one touchdown while catching 15 passes for 94 yards during his seven-year career. Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has been a standout special-teams player and figures to garner a similar role in 2022.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Not available Week 16•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: No offensive snaps despite injuries•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Two touches in Kamara's absence•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: No offensive snaps•